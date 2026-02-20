Saudi Arabia accelerate interest in ‘€40m+’ Barcelona midfielder

Marc Casado of FC Barcelona looks on during the Joan Gamper Trophy, football match played between FC Barcelona and Como 1907 at Johan Cruyff Stadium on August 10, 2025 in Sant Joan Despi, Spain. AFP7 10/08/2025 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN

Barcelona have centred their efforts on maintaining their squad in recent years rather than wheeling and dealing, but there is little doubt that as they continue to battle salary limit issues, they are increasingly open for business. Fermin Lopez and Marc Casado were heavily linked with an exit last summer, and the latter is set to be a topic of conversation again.

Casado reportedly would have been allowed to leave for around €30m at the end of the transfer window, with West Ham United and Wolves cited as potential destinations. However Casado decided to remain at the club, prioritising another season under Hansi Flick.

Conflicting rumours over Casado future

In recent weeks though, it has been reported that Casado would be open to a move to Saudi Arabia this summer. After the summer, Casado signed with super-agent Jorge Mendes, who has close links to the Middle East, and he could orchestrate a sabbatical from European football for a couple of years, at which point Casado could return to Europe in the prime of his career with plenty of financial security. Yet at the same time, it has also been reported that Barcelona are trying to tie Casado down to a new deal.

Saudi Arabia to meet with Marc Casado

The latest development comes from Saudi Arabia, where 365scores (via Sport) have reported that Saudi Arabia will set up a meeting with Casado’s agents to find out whether he would be interested in the move. If he were to give the green light, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund would sanction a deal in excess of €40m.

Barcelona likely to receive less for Casado

Given a price tag was quoted of €30m last summer, and Casado has been playing far less than last year when he made it into the Spain squad, it seems unlikely that Saudi Arabia would pay over the odds in such a manner. If Casado is negotiating a new deal, then no doubt interest from another side certainly helps to drive up the price. He currently has until 2028 on his deal at Barcelona, meaning the Blaugrana will likely want to either cash in or extend his deal.