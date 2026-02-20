It has been six weeks since Xabi Alonso mutually agreed to end his seven-month spell as head coach of Real Madrid. Despite a disappointing time of things at the Bernabeu, his stock remains high, and a return to the dugout could come sooner rather than later.

Alonso is one of the biggest names on the managerial market at the moment, so it is no surprise that he is attracting interest. The latest club to have considered him as an option is Marseille, who recently parted ways with Roberto De Zerbi.

As per RMC Sport (via MD), Marseille approached Alonso after accepting De Zerbi’s resignation. However, they were turned down, with the 44-year-old opting against a return to management with the Ligue 1 side, who went on to appoint Habib Beye.

Alonso will be a wanted man come the summer

The decision to leave Real Madrid will still be fresh in Alonso’s mind, and considering how taxing it would have been, it is no surprise that he is not in a hurry to return to management. The likelihood is that he waits until the summer at the very earliest, especially considering the opportunities that could come his way.

Liverpool have already lined him up to replace Arne Slot if/when he is sacked, while the Manchester City job could also be available if Pep Guardiola chooses to bring his 10-year spell at the Etihad Stadium to an end.

Alonso would be a prime candidate for both jobs, but there could be others that arise in the coming weeks and months. For now, he will continue to enjoy time away from football, although he will surely have one eye on potential opportunities that could be presented to him, with the Liverpool job likely to be one that he is particularly attracted to, given the affinity he has with the Premier League club.