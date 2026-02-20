Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has explained that current manager Alvaro Arbeloa always had a personal touch with other players even before he became a manager. The Costa Rican icon has spoken about what Zinedine Zidane did so well.

Navas was part of the Real Madrid side that went on an historic three-peat in the Champions League between 2016 and 2018, a generation on its last legs at the club. Only Dani Carvajal was part of that side with him, but Arbeloa did win it in 2014 and 2016, continuing the line of European winning experience. Navas told Diario AS in an interview that he was already looking out for others in the dressing room as a veteran player.

“From the moment I arrived, he looked out for me, helping me and giving me advice, not only on a sporting level but also on a personal one. For someone new, that support is important, and I have fond memories of him taking on that role. Fate is funny; now he’s the first-team coach, and I wish him all the best because I’m very grateful to him.”

‘Very hard to find’ – Navas on Zinedine Zidane

Arbeloa also played under Zindedine Zidane, whom Navas speaks highly of. The French icon, along with Carlos Ancelotti, had a midas touch with the dressing room.

“[He influenced me] A lot. The way he manages groups and the confidence he instills in the players is very hard to find. I’ve had some very good coaches, but with Zidane, aside from the respect and admiration we all had for him, the way he spoke to us and treated us was incredible. We couldn’t give less than 200% in training to keep up with the way he operated. Furthermore, he was tactically astute, he studied opponents well and gave us the tools we needed to win.”

‘Zidane invested hours in Vinicius’

Navas was also around for the arrival of Vinicius as an 18-year-old, when he started at Real Madrid. He explained that Zidane, even if his eventual breakout came under Ancelotti, has his part to play in the Brazilian’s success.

“We all noticed something different about him right away. He had things to polish, but he was a diamond in the rough with a great attitude and a strong work ethic. It doesn’t surprise me that he’s at this level now because I saw him develop and witnessed the hours Zidane invested in him after training. He gave him drills focused on technique, speed, finishing, and other aspects that helped him grow and reach his full potential. That extra work was fundamental.”

Navas on Vinicius-Prestianni incident

The talking point this week in Spanish football is the alleged racial abuse from Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni towards Vinicius Junior. Navas was of the opinion that the premeditated nature of the insult was particularly serious.

“It’s very sad because something like this shouldn’t happen to anyone in the world. When it happens to someone you know, like Vini, you feel for them and understand the pain they might be going through. I hope that all of us who can do something will try to make sure that kind of contempt and those kinds of comments have no place, not with Vini, not with anyone.”

“I don’t know what the just punishment would be, but there has to be something. A strong punishment is necessary for people who intentionally make mistakes. That’s not a one-off error, but a thought that’s held inside, and when someone feels attacked, they bring it out. There should be a punishment to prevent this from happening again.”

UEFA have opened an investigation into the incident, with the collaboration of Real Madrid. If Prestianni is found guilty of racial abuse, then he will be given a minimum ten-game ban. Given his shirt was over his mouth, it seems difficult for evidence to be gathered, and instead it will likely hinge on the testimony of Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe.