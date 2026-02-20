FIFA keen to expand Club World Cup by 50% for next edition

FIFA were so enamoured with the perceived success of the Club World Cup last summer in the United States, that they intend to follow their practice with the World Cup and expand the tournament. The next edition is not due to take place until 2029, before the next World Cup, although there has been some suggestion that FIFA are also keen to make the tournament more regular.

It is not yet clear where the Club World Cup will take place, with the World Cup itself split between Portugal, Spain and Morocco. It has been suggested that FIFA would also like to make the tournament come around every two years too.

FIFA keen to expand Club World Cup to 48 teams

According to Marca, FIFA want to expand the tournament from 32 teams to 48 teams, an increase of 50% as they have done with the World Cup itself. They also reveal that FIFA are open to hosting the 2029 event in Spain and Morocco as a test run for the main event the following year, but the USA remains an option to host it again.

UEFA opposed to idea of expansion

However FIFA have been stalled by some opposition from UEFA. The European football body contributed 12 teams to the tournament, the most of any continent, and are not convinced by the idea of adding more games and more teams due to fixture congestion. UEFA themselves recently added an extra four games to the Champions League season for teams that go through the play-off round. Then Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti had criticised the added fixture congestion of the tournament as it was last season, although he later walked his statements back.

FIFA delaying on payment of Club World Cup money

On top of that, The Guardian report that there is growing frustration from a number of clubs at the non-payment of prize money from FIFA. They say that €212m is yet to be dispersed among the Federations in promised solidarity payments, but there is no update on when the money will be paid. Divided up, around €57.3k was due to be distributed to every top flight club around the world.

FIFA only managed to agree a TV deal with DAZN, backed by Saudi Arabia, three months before the tournament, which was worth around €900m but was aired free on the DAZN app. FIFA were also forced to slash ticket prices to around $10 (€8.50) for some games due to empty stadiums.