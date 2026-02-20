Barcelona playmaker Dani Olmo has told presidential candidate Victor Font to stay in his lane, after the latter criticised his signing. The primary phase of the electoral campaign, as candidates collect signatures to make it into the final vote, is underway, and thus the campaigning has ramped up.

As has the criticism from alernative potential candidates to incumbent President Joan Laporta. Font has been critical of the work of Director of Football Deco, and by proxy, Laporta’s mandate, and as such, of the signing of Olmo. Other ‘pre-candidates’ Xavier Vilajoana and Marc Ciria have crtiticised the financial handling of the club too.

Dani Olmo responds to Victor Font

Speaking in an interview with RAC1 on Thursday, Olmo was asked if he was aware of the criticism, and he seemed abundantly so.

“I’ve heard it. That they shouldn’t be so focused on the players and more on club matters. I’m a member, it’s my club, and I’ll vote. I’ve already decided how I’ll vote,” he went on to say, implying that Font seems unlikely to receive his support.

Olmo has faith in Atletico Madrid comeback

The message of defiance this week from several Barcelona players has been clear, that the club feel they can overturn their 4-0 Copa del Rey deficit in the second leg of their semi-final.

“I believe we can bounce back at the Camp Nou against Atletico Madrid, and the team believes so too. We know we have to improve a lot of things, but we will do it.”

🚨 Hansi Flick held a one-hour meeting with the players today to spark a reaction after defeats to Atlético Madrid and Girona FC. he demands intensity, high pressing, tactical discipline, and finishing efficiency. His style is non-negotiable. [@RogerTorello] pic.twitter.com/M9OBDLSHSc — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 19, 2026

This season Barcelona will also pursue the one trophy that eluded them last season, the Champions League.

“We were very close, but now it’s motivation to try again. It will be complicated, but we are Barça and we want to play and compete for everything. A Champions League round of 16 will always be against a top rival,” Olmo noted on likely facing one of Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle United in the Round of 16.

‘I don’t consider myself fragile’ – Dani Olmo

One of the criticisms of the signing of Olmo is his availability. The former RB Leipzig man has yet to have a run of two months starting uninterrupted since arriving at Barcelona. Olmo disagreed with the characterisation of ‘injury prone’ though.

“I’m in a good moment, but I think the best is yet to come. Physically, I’m fine, I needed consistency and the feeling are good.”

“It’s not that I’m bothered by people saying I get injured a lot, but I don’t agree with that either. I’ve had injuries due to trauma, which is something I can’t control because it’s part of the sport. And I’ve also had some muscle injuries, especially last year, but in previous seasons I hadn’t had so many. I don’t consider myself fragile.”