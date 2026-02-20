Barcelona were on an excellent run of just one defeat since November before last week, but in the space of four days, any illusions about their progress went up in smoke. A 4-0 loss to Atletico Madrid and a 2-1 defeat to Girona has raised a number of questions, not least about their approach and tactical style. Internally, there is one area of the pitch causing increasing concern.

Their trip to Montilivi was supposed to show a reaction to the Atletico defeat, but instead saw them suffer from the same issues. The players had supposedly spoken to Hansi Flick about potentially nuancing his style in certain circumstances, but on Thursday, Flick doubled down on his ideas, demanding more aggression and better positioning.

Barcelona concerned about Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde

While Barcelona did not play well as a team in either loss, nor are they perfect elsewhere, Sport say there is growing concern over their situation at full-back. Jules Kounde has been out of form for some time, and has shown little sign of improvement, while Alejandro Balde was exploited time and again at the Metropolitano. More was expected in terms of effort getting back, intensity and tactical intelligence. Their performances in Madrid are described as ‘deficient’, and a repeated pattern.

Starting spots not in danger

That said, their starting status does not appear to be in jeopardy. Joao Cancelo is not expected to displace Kounde, but provide rest for him here and there, and although there is an alternative to Balde in Gerard Martin, Balde is expected to remain the starter for the most part. The staff intend to work individually with Balde and Kounde to try and improve matters in the coming weeks.

🚨 Pablo Gavi did part of today's training session with the group! [@FCBarcelona] pic.twitter.com/7bXoo29SWt — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 20, 2026

The lack of competition for places certainly has not helped matters, but it is somewhat surprising that Eric Garcia has not been used as an alternative at right-back. The Catalan defender came in for Kounde last season while he was injured, and performed well there, as was the case at the start of the season. It may well be that Flick considers Garcia too important elsewhere to have him at right-back.