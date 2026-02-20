Barcelona given major boost as Gavi closes in on return to action

The medical room at Barcelona is beginning to look a little less busy this week, with Marcus Rashford and Pedri training with the group again on Wednesday. There is also positive news on the injury status of Gavi, who has played just 66 minutes this season.

The 21-year-old midfielder featured in Barcelona’s first two games of the season, coming on in a 3-0 win over RCD Mallorca and providing an assist for Lamine Yamal, and then playing 45 minutes against Levante. However he suffered knee pain after that match, and has been making his way back since.

Originally attempting conservative treatment, after more than a month waiting for improvement, Gavi was eventually forced to undergo an arthroscopy in order to address his knee problem. His expected time out was four to five months, a deadline he has now reached.

Gavi begins training with Barcelona teammates

On Friday, the big positive for Barcelona was that Gavi returned to training with the rest of the team. MD say that Gavi did part of the session with the rest of the group, and has increased the intensity of his work. While it will still be a while before he begins playing again, it is now more likely to be weeks rather than months until he comes back.

He is unlikely to be a major factor for Barcelona for the remainder of the season, but by April could be in a position to begin contributing more, which could be key if the Blaugrana are keen to rotate.

¡Gavi ha empezado hoy a realizar parte del entrenamiento con el grupo! pic.twitter.com/mH1jinR6QG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) February 20, 2026

Pedri and Marcus Rashford expected to return for Levante

That was not the only positive news for Barcelona, who also have Pedri and Marcus Rashford training with the group again, after seven and two-game absences respectively. Eric Garcia has also escaped injury after coming off early against Girona. Pedri is expected to play the final stages against Levante, while Rashford should be fit for a larger role.