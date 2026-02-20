It has been a difficult week for Barcelona, but from the two defeats to Atletico Madrid and Girona, determination has risen. Hansi Flick and his players are hopeful of putting recent disappointments behind them, as they seek to get back on track in La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Gerard Martin was involved in both of the matches in the last seven days, and as per Sport, he made it clear that Barcelona will improve over the coming weeks, starting with the clash against Levante on Sunday.

“We will recover from these two defeats. We are not calm either, we have lost two games, but the advantage is that we have another game on Sunday and we can turn it around. A little self-criticism and then we get up.”

Due to Eric Garcia’s red card at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano last Thursday, Martin has chances to start in the second leg at the Spotify Camp Nou. But whether he does or not, he believes Barcelona can count a four-goal comeback.

“We are confident of coming back, if anyone can do it it is us. We will go to come back.”

Martin: I was teased over Gerald Maldini meme

It has been a pleasing season for the 23-year-old, who has started regularly at left-back or centre-back in recent months. His performances have pleased supporters, who have compared him to Milan icon Paolo Maldini, which he also spoke on.

“When the meme came out on the networks, the next day they teased me in the dressing room.”

Martin reacts to reported interest from Milan

In recent days, Martin has attracted transfer interest from Milan, but as he has revealed, he has not been involved in anything linked to the speculation.

“That’s what they say over there. Nothing has reached me.”