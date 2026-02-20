Barcelona quoted €200m to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid

It’s no secret that Barcelona are interested in signing Julian Alvarez this summer, as they seek to replace Robert Lewandowski. Any arrangements are currently on hold until the outcome of the presidential election, despite recent reports from Argentina claiming that it has already been agreed for the Atletico Madrid striker to move to the Spotify Camp Nou.

Alvarez is also attracted interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, both of whom would welcome bringing the former Manchester City man back to the Premier League. However, Atleti are clear that their star striker is not for sale, despite a poor run of form over the last few months.

As per Cadena SER, during Barcelona’s most recent approach regarding Alvarez, Atleti responded with their asking price: €200m. This would be the second highest transfer fee in history, after Neymar Junior’s €222m move from the Catalans to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017.

Alvarez more likely to sign new Atleti contract than leave

The report also stated that Alvarez is more likely to sign a new Atleti contract than leave the club in the summer. Los Colchoneros officials are prepared to offer the Argentina international the chance to extend his stay, with any proposal also likely to include a pay rise.

Alvarez has been underperforming this season, but as his performances during the 2024-25 campaign showed, he is a top-class striker. Atleti are under no pressure to sell, so it makes sense that they want a record fee to consider letting Barcelona sign him.

Barcelona are still considering their plans for the summer, but if Joan Laporta is re-elected as president, there is every chance that a move for Alvarez is seriously considered. However, they would need to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule before that happens, given they are still hamstrung in a financial sense.