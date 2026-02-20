Barcelona defender tells-all on Hansi Flick meeting

Barcelona are in one of their most difficult moments of the season, and head coach Hansi Flick is very aware of it. On Thursday, he called a meeting with his players to discuss where things have gone wrong, following back-to-back defeats against Atletico Madrid and Girona.

Eric Garcia, who started both matches, has now spoken to Tot Costa (via MD) on what was discussed during the hour-long discussion between Flick and the Barcelona players.

“We wanted to talk about what has happened (in the last week). The way we lost the first and then the second goal (vs Girona), everything is magnified. The Copa semi-final was very significant, and in Girona we lost the lead after taking the lead.

“It has been a positive meeting and we have all left happy. Since he arrived, we have had this style of play with the defensive line high. In La Liga we have conceded 23 or 24 goals and it is not a barbarity but in the Champions League they have been games with many goals. We know that with the style we have, the opponents know us. The key is that the other players make it easier for the defenders. We’ve been having a lot of turnovers lately that are killing us. In Girona, if instead of it happening 15 times, they do it six or seven… We’re human, but it’s about regaining control of the ball to find balance.”

Eric: Barcelona can come back in La Liga and Copa del Rey

Despite the poor results in the last week, which have put Barcelona on the back foot in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, Eric is of the belief that he and his teammates can turn things around.

“In La Liga we have been in worse situations. When we left the Bernabeu we were five points behind, but the league is very long and we depend on ourselves. In the Copa, I think it is possible to come back against Atlético. If we have shown anything, it is that we can achieve any result. If we score a quick goal, even if they close themselves in at the back, we can create danger for them.”