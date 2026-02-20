Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has explained their improvement in recent weeks and praised Trent Alexander-Arnold for his impact since returning from injury. Los Blancos can extend their gap over Barcelona in La Liga at the top of the table to five points on Saturday, and are on course to make the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

Beyond the Prestianni-Vinicius incident, which was the main topic of Arbeloa’s press conference, the narrative in the Spanish capital has been about the improvement at Real Madrid following a solid performance in Lisbon. Los Blancos have won all five of their Liga games under Arbeloa.

“We want to see that growth, both collectively and individually. When you arrive, you have to get to know the players and see what works. We’re going to keep working to ensure that performance comes from everyone. This is about everyone, not just eleven players. All the good things we’re seeing are the result of the work of 25.”

Arbeloa on Trent Alexander-Arnold improvement

Another who has come in for praise this week is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who looks increasingly comfortable on Real Madrid’s right-hand side after two consecutive starts following his injury issues.

“It’s obvious, his precision and the way he passes; he doesn’t need much space or time. He always gives the forwards an advantage, he makes Mbappé and Vini run. He’s in great shape after this break; it’s not easy to get back to this level. He fits what we want. I’m very happy for him.”

Arbeloa was giving little away about who he would be starting at centre-back against Osasuna this weekend.

“We have five great centre-backs, hopefully Militao will be back soon. I’m happy to have almost all of them available, let’s see how they train today. And we’ll decide.”

‘I’d give my arm to ensure Bellingham was fit’ – Arbeloa

Given the balanced nature of the Real Madrid midfield against Benfica, immediately the question has been raised as to whether there is a place in it for Jude Bellingham. The England star is expected to be out for several weeks more due to a hamstring injury.

“If I could give an arm to make sure Jude is healthy tomorrow, I would. He’s a leader, one of the best in the world. What makes me happy is how the team is competing without a player like Bellingham. It speaks volumes about the squad. If I could give him Panoramix’s potion to get him back to health, I would. I have no doubts about him, quite the contrary.”