Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has responded to comments from former manager Jose Mourinho, explaining that nothing justifies racism. Mourinho shifted the conversation from the alleged racial abuse towards Vinicius Junior from Gianluca Prestianni onto the Brazilian’s celebrations, provoking the crowd in his words.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Osasuna, the main talking point was the events of Tuesday night, and first and foremost, the well-being of Vinicius was brought up.

“He’s been sad, like everyone else, and very indignant. It’s a racist act that we don’t want to see happen again; it has no place in our sport. We have a huge opportunity to make sure this doesn’t go unpunished.”

‘Nothing made me prouder than the events of Tuesday’

After the anti-racism protocol was activated by the referee following Prestianni’s words to Vinicius, there was a ten-minute delay. Real Madrid decided to play on, but it was a decision taken by the Brazilian.

“I think I’ve been clear, the important thing is to fight against these acts. It’s unacceptable. We won’t allow it or tolerate it. They’ll find us standing against them. I want to be clear, especially when it involves a fellow professional.”

“It was Vinicius’s decision. If he says we have to leave, we all go inside, one after another. I couldn’t be more proud than I was the other day, of how everyone reacted. Nothing makes me prouder than seeing how we handled it, how we backed up Vinicius, and how we played on through it.”

‘We can’t portray the victim as a provocateur’ – Arbeloa

After Mourinho’s comments on the incidents, given the close friendship between Arbeloa and the Benfica manager, the press were keen to get Arbeloa’s view on what his former boss had said. Arbeloa did not directly condemn Mourinho, but did make it clear he didn’t agree with his characterisation of Vinicius.

“Everyone saw what happened, we were all watching the game. That’s what’s really important, we can’t change the subject. We have a great opportunity ahead of us.”

“I don’t like to comment on what others think, not Kompany, not Mou, not anyone. Everyone is free to have their opinion, and I’m giving mine. Vini scored a fantastic goal and celebrated it as we’ve seen hundreds of times, players dancing, over many years, with many players regardless of their background. We can’t portray the victim as the provocateur. I repeat: nothing Vini has done on a football pitch justifies a racist act.”

Arbeloa: ‘It’s time for UEFA to show that the fight against racism isn’t just talk’

If Prestianni is found guilty in the UEFA investigation, then he will be hit with a minimum punishment of a ten-game ban. Given no evidence of what he said – beyond the testimony of Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe – has been found, there is some doubt over whether that will be the case. Arbeloa challenged UEFA to follow through with action.

“Now it’s in UEFA’s hands. Now it’s time to show that it’s not just talk; they’ve been doing a good job at this for years.”

“It’s not up to me, it’s not my place to know how UEFA should react. I do believe there should be a sanction. We have a good opportunity to mark a turning point. We know the passion that football stirs, but what happened is intolerable.”