Links between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez continue to emerge out of Argentina, as the former search for a long-term Robert Lewandowski replacement. Alvarez is reportedly one of their preferred options for a move, but there are doubts about Barcelona’s ability to complete a major move due to their salary limit issues.

On Thursday, rumours emerged that Alvarez intended to make the switch to Camp Nou this summer, and were quickly followed by a report that the asking price was €200m. Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo has been consistent in saying that Alvarez is not for sale.

Barcelona not in talks with Julian Alvarez

Despite all of the talk, which has been frequent throughout this season, MD say that there are no talks ongoing between Barcelona and Alvarez currently, nor are there with Atletico Madrid. They say the information comes from Alvarez’s agents. They say that any interest they do receive for Alvarez will be directed straight to Atletico.

Barcelona players among Julian Alvarez fans

Due to the consistent talk linking the two, Alvarez has also been a talking point in press events for Barcelona. Both Ronald Araujo and Pau Cubarsi in the last week have expressed admiration for one of the ‘top forwards’ in Alvarez. That said, they are not breaking any news in that regard, and while players will always make an effort to provide a soft landing for potential star signings, it is a question that usually receives a positive answer.

Julian Alvarez struggling this season

Curiously, this season has been Alvarez’s most difficult since making the move to Europe. It was against Barcelona that he ended a four-month goal drought domestically, and in La Liga, he still hasn’t scored since November. In total, Alvarez has 13 goals and six assists in 35 appearances, in spite of his struggles.