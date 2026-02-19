Real Madrid have now declared a position on the alleged racial abuse from Gianluca Prestianni towards Vinicius Junior, following the incident on Tuesday night in their Champions League win over Benfica. Los Blancos have declared that it has taken an active role in the UEFA investigation into Prestianni’s alleged comments.

On Tuesday night, the anti-racism protocol was activated by the referee after Vinicius told him that he had been called a monkey by Prestianni. UEFA announced the following day that they had opened an investigation into the incident. If Prestianni is found guilty, he will be banned for a minimum of 10 games. Thus far he and Benfica have defended his innocence.

Real Madrid statement

On the night in question, Real Madrid released an update explaining that the anti-racism protocol had been activated. On Thursday, Real Madrid released a statement explaining they had helped gather evidence and submitted it to UEFA. They also expressed gratitude for the support from around the world.

Real Madrid C. F. announces that today it has submitted all available evidence to UEFA regarding the incidents that occurred last Tuesday, February 17, during the Champions League match our team played in Lisbon against SL Benfica. Our club has actively collaborated with the investigation opened by UEFA following the unacceptable episodes of racism experienced during that match. Real Madrid appreciates the unanimous support, backing, and affection that our player Vinicius Jr. has received from all areas of the global football community. Real Madrid will continue working, in collaboration with all institutions, to eradicate racism, violence, and hate in sports and society.

Arbeloa and Kylian Mbappe statements

Manager Alvaro Arbeloa stated after the game that they were behind Vinicius, and would have walked off the pitch had he decided to do so. That message was echoed by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aurelien Tchouameni, but Kylian Mbappe went a step further, declaring that he had heard the racial abuse, and that Prestianni should be banned from the competition.