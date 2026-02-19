Real Madrid star joins Novak Djokovic as part-owner of French club

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has joined Novak Djokovic as a part-investor in French club Le Mans. The Belgian star becomes the latest of the Los Blancos cohort to have gotten involved in club ownership in recent years.

It has been announced by Le Mans that Brazilian investment fund Outfield has become the majority shareholder of the club, having acquired a minority share in the summer. During that round of investment, several other celebrity names from the world of sport also got involved, including tennis legend Novak Djokovic, and ex-Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa.

Courtois invests in Le Mans

Now in this latest round of investment, with Outfield running the show, Courtois has become a minor investor through his business NxtPlay, as reported by Diario AS. It is not clear how much Courtois invested in the business. It is not clear if he has any other connections to the Loire valley – it is almost equidistant between his native Bree in Belgium and Madrid.

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe involved in ownership

He is not the first Real Madrid player to get involved in club ownership, with the most high-profile cases being Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe. The former is part of a group that is the majority investor in Portuguese club FC Alverca, who won promotion to the Primeira Liga last season. Alverca currently sit 10th in the top division, and are on course to stay up.

Mbappe is also the majority shareholder of SM Caen in his native France, a role that he took on two summers ago.

No ‘Real Madrid’ derby in Ligue 2

Le Mans currently sit 5th in Ligue 2, and are in the running for promotion, just two points off top spot. They faced Caen last season, contributing to their relegation to the Championnat Nacional. Mbappe’s side are looking unlikely to come back up this season, and given Le Mans’ form, it seems Courtois and Mbappe will not be opposed any time soon.