Decision made: Real Madrid defender to leave this summer

Real Madrid are in store for another busy summer, with both signings and departures already in the pipeline. Much of their business is still to be determined, although one exit has all-but been agreed upon now.

There are a number of players whose contracts at the Bernabeu are about to expire. Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rudiger are facing uncertain futures, but in the case of David Alaba, his is much more clear: he will be moving on.

As per Fabrizio Romano (via ED), Real Madrid have already decided that Alaba will not be offered a new contract before his current deal expires in June. The veteran defender has struggled for prominence since tearing his ACL in 2023, and because he is no longer counted upon, this season will be his last in the Spanish capital.

Alaba joined Real Madrid as a free agent in 2021, following the expiry of his Bayern Munich contract. In total, he has played 126 times in the famous white jersey, although he is unlikely to feature much more between now and the end of the season, given that head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has Rudiger, Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio ahead of him in the pecking order.

Real Madrid will need to replace Alaba

When Alaba does depart, it is expected that Real Madrid will look to sign a new central defender. Plans have been drawn up to add another to their ranks, with La Fabrica graduate Jacobo Ramon among the favourites to make the move during the summer transfer window.

It may be a rather quiet ending to his time as a Real Madrid player, but Alaba has been a very good servant at the Bernabeu. He will be warmly appreciated by the club and its supporters when he makes his final appearance later in the season.