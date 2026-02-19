Real Madrid poach teenage defender from Atletico Madrid

In 2022, the non-aggression pact that had existed between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid was broken by Jesus Fortea, who swapped La Academia for La Fabrica. Four years on, another player is about to follow in his footsteps by heading to Valdebebas.

Gabriel Castrelo, Ariel Nkoghe, Andrés Corcoba and Sergio Mestre are among the players to have swapped Atleti’s academy for Real Madrid’s in the last few years, with La Fabrica officials having managed to work their magic with these deals. The next starlet to make the move will be Aimar Garcia, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the 18-year-old is set to sign a pre-contract agreement.

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid are closing in on deal to sign Aimar Garcia from Atlético Madrid Academy, out of contract in June. Verbal agreement done for 18 year old centre back, as @AlfredoMatillaG reports. pic.twitter.com/6ExwggwQXn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 18, 2026

Garcia, who stands at almost 2 metres tall, is considered within Atleti to be a hot prospect. However, they have failed in their efforts to tie him down to a new contract, and with his existing deal due to run out in the summer, he has decided to continue his career on the other side of Madrid.

Garcia returns to Real Madrid after five years away

Garcia was originally on the books of Real Madrid’s academy up until 2021, at which point he left for Getafe. Atleti snapped him up in 2023, and since then, he has steadily improved his game. The time has now come for him to return to La Fabrica, where he hopes to impress enough to earn a shot with the first team.

Now is a good time to be a La Fabrica central defender, which Garcia will be aware of. Real Madrid are set to part ways with David Alaba at the end of the season, and joining him out of the exit door could be Antonio Rudiger, who is attracting strong interest from multiple Premier League clubs. If both depart, there could be chances for a promotion, although club bosses are already exploring the centre-back market.