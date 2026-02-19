PAOK 1-2 Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo are on course to book their place in the Round of 16 of the Europa League, as they won in Greece in the first leg of their play-off round tie against PAOK.

Both teams wrestled for momentum in the early stages in Thessaloniki, but it was Celta that struck the first blow. Club captain Iago Aspas, whose retirement this summer has been spoken about in the media, collected a pass from Miguel Roman before firing into the bottom corner of the PAOK net.

Nine minutes before half time, it was 2-0. On this occasion, Aspas turned provider for fellow forward Williot Swedberg, who picked out the same corner to double the Galicians’ advantage on the night. It was a relief for the Swede to get on the scoresheet, as he missed a big chance earlier on that would have given Celta the lead.

In the second half, Celta sought the goal that would have ended the tie as a contest, and they could have had it when Hugo Alvarez was denied by PAOK goalkeeper Antonio Tsiftsis. That was crucial, as the home side went up the other end and made it 2-1, with Alexander Jeremejeff firing into the top corner of Ionut Radu’s goal.

Plenty of positives for Celta to take back to Balaidos

Fer Lopez came close to restoring Celta’s two-goal advantage on the night, but in the end, there were no more goals. As a result, Claudio Giraldez’s side are in control of the tie, and should they avoid defeat at Balaidos next Thursday, they will seal their place in the Round of 16 alongside fellow La Liga side Real Betis.

First, Celta must focus on La Liga matters. Mallorca make the trip to Balaidos on Sunday, with both sides seeking a much-needed three points.