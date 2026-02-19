Journalist claims Julian Alvarez will join Barcelona this summer

Julian Alvarez’s future at Atletico Madrid continues to generate speculation, with Barcelona among the clubs keen on signing him. The Argentina international, who scored against the Catalans last week, is also wanted by a handful of Premier League clubs, while Los Colchoneros fight to retain his services.

Chelsea have already started work on a summer deal, but at this stage, it is believed that Barcelona is the team that Alvarez would prefer to join. On the back of this, it has been reported by Argentine journalist Hugo Balassone (via MD) that the 26-year-old will be heading to the Spotify Camp Nou after the 2026 World Cup.

“My information is that Julián Álvarez is going to play for Barcelona. There was interest from Arsenal. His cycle at Atlético de Madrid is complete. His season has not been good, despite scoring a goal. He believes that his career needs a team that can give him a title. The stimulus for Julián is to go to a team that can be champions. It is true that Atlético de Madrid can win the Copa del Rey, but it has not been the expected step. Julián Álvarez, I can confirm this, after the World Cup he is going to play in one of the best teams in the world. Can you imagine Yamal and Julián together in attack?”

Alvarez decision unlikely to be made until after election

It may be true that Barcelona want to sign Alvarez this summer, but the likelihood is that a deal is far from close at this stage. No move will be made until it is known who the club’s next president is, and also how the finances are looking.

Joan Laporta is a big fan of Alvarez, so if he is re-elected, there is a good chance that Barcelona make a move in the summer. But for now, any decision is still weeks away.