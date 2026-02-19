The Negreira case was first broken just over three years ago, and since then, there has been a lot of focus on Barcelona and their role in the matter. Their payments to former CTA vice-president Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira are continuing to be looked into, but the Catalan club are clear that they’re innocent.

Real Madrid have been very involved in the process, but La Liga president Javier Tebas has now attempted to put them in their place. As per Sport, he spoke on the Negreira case.

“We are in a state of law and the rules are what they are. We were the first to go to the prosecutor’s office, it was not Real Madrid, and we have continued to agree with the law. And then there is an issue of Sports Law that I do not do, that there is a statute of limitations three years after the facts. I have advocated that the statutes of limitations for this type of crime be many more years. But what is also clear is that Barcelona did not pay referees as the story seems to build.

“And you are going to tell me that we are the ones who are in person and the ones who said that this conduct should be condemned with a sporting sanction. But another thing is the criminal sphere. And to say that referees were bought and that if they didn’t give Vinicius a penalty in Pamplona it was Negreira’s fault, as if I’m not mistaken, said Florentino in a members’ assembly… With that I am absolutely against it, because it is not like that. The facts have to be judged, they are being judged and the justice system in the criminal field is going to decide what there is, whether there is a criminal figure or not.”

All parties still awaiting outcome

It has been over two years since the Negreira case was taken on by the Prosecutor’s Office, but until now, there is still no resolution. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Tebas and everyone else with a vested interest remain waiting.