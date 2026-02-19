Free agent number nine target will prioritise move to Barcelona

Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic has made his wishes clear on where he would like his next destination to be. Reporting in Italy continues to claim that the Serbian striker is keen to move to Barcelona above all destinations available to me.

Vlahovic is out of contract this summer, and there has been no progress with Juventus over a new deal. The Blaugrana are reportedly prioritising the forward position for the summer, as they look to replace Robert Lewandowski, who is also out of contract, but it is not yet clear what space in their salary limit they will have to spend on doing so. Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez seems to be their preferred option, but as things stand, putting together a deal looks difficult.

Vlahovic prioritising Barcelona move

The latest from Italy is that Vlahovic will prioritise a move to Barcelona first and foremost. Tuttosport, as quoted by Sport, say his future will begin to take shape in March, but he is clear on what wants, and has instructed his agents to put talks with Barcelona first and foremost. If Barcelona do not make a move for him, then he is open to talks with Juventus or with Premier League sides.

Deco has held talks with Vlahovic agents

On multiple occasions, it has been reported that Barcelona Director of Football Deco has been in contact with Vlahovic’s agents over a potential deal. Yet the Catalan daily note that he is not top of Barcelona’s shortlist as things stand, and it ‘will be difficult’ for Vlahovic to end up in the Catalan capital.

Earlier this month, Serbia fitness coach Dusan Ilic has tipped Vlahovic to end up at Barcelona this summer. The likelihood is that Barcelona will by choice or by necessity bide their time until the summer to make a call on who to pursue, at which point Vlahovic may well have already done so.