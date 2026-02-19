Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has put his side’s 3-3 draw with Club Brugge down to effectiveness in both areas, after his side gave up two leads in Belgium. It means that it will be all level for the return leg next Tuesday at the Metropolitano.

Simeone’s side were unable to stem the Brugge tide in the second half, and after the game he told MD that his side lacked effectiveness in both areas, something he described as the key in the Champions League. It’s a familiar line of thought for Simeone, who called Brugge ‘the most intense team in the Champions League.

“There’s always room for improvement, in everything. Every team that’s been here has seen that, except for Arsenal; they competed very well. They managed to take the lead, and we were down 2-0 and then 3-2. They play well, they’re a dynamic team. The most intense team in the Champions League. We knew we weren’t going to have an easy time, that with a two-goal lead they were going to put on the pressure. We made mistakes that allowed them to get that 3-3 equaliser, too many passes through the middle, we knew it, but we didn’t stop it.”

One positive, once again, was the performance of Marc Pubill.

“The team’s performance was good. Marc is doing a great job; we need players who can make decisions and respond effectively to what the opponent throws at them. I’m happy about that.”

Koke: “We have to concentrate more”

Captain Koke Resurreccion also spoke to the media and took responsibility on one of the Brugge goals. On the whole, he asked for more concentration from his side.

“We went 2-0 up, but we couldn’t hold onto the lead. It was a rollercoaster ride, just like it’s been all year. We need to be more focused, especially on set pieces. I lost possession of number 7, and they scored on the rebound, and almost immediately after, they scored again. We know how difficult it is to win away from home in the Champions League, and with a 2-0 lead away from home, we have to protect it, and we didn’t,” he said to MD.

“Then we went ahead again, and they equalised once more. We know it’s a tough ground; Barcelona drew here, and only Arsenal managed to win in this Champions League campaign. We have to pay attention to those details when we take the lead.”

Yet he was less convinced of the idea that Atletico Madrid lacked control.

“I don’t know if we lacked control. But they scored a second goal almost immediately. The team went for the win, Álex had a few chances. Then we conceded an own goal. After that, they pushed forward with a lot of players and equalised.”

Nahuel Molina and Marc Pubill on thrilling draw

One of the players who struggled most was Nahuel Molina, with all three goals coming down his side of the pitch. The Argentina international is less than a week removed from an excellent showing against Barcelona. Molina lamented to MD their inability to hold onto the lead.

“It’s a bitter feeling, because we obviously could have taken the lead and I think we were playing very well until the draw. The feeling is that the team worked hard and we have to wait for the second leg and do much better.”

Julián Álvarez on IG: "There are still 90 minutes left at home. 💪" 🇦🇷🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/BnT7JwLakF — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 19, 2026

On the other hand, Pubill earned plenty of praise again.

“We came here to win and we knew it wouldn’t be easy. We leave with a bittersweet feeling. We still have the second leg at home, which I’m sure we’ll win,” he explained to MD. “We’re going to analyse what we’ve done wrong in order to improve and win that game in the second leg.”

Los Rojiblancos host Espanyol on Saturday night in La Liga, knowing that they must win to keep the pressure on Villarreal in third place – and avoid Real Betis cutting the gap to just one point from fifth. The return leg is on Tuesday against Brugge, meaning Simeone will have to weigh up minutes for his players.