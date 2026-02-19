Barcelona surpass €960m budget for Camp Nou renovation

Barcelona are now over budget for the renovation work on Camp Nou, according to the latest reports coming out of Catalonia. The work on their stadium has faced numerous problems since work began in 2023, but still looks some way from being finished.

The Blaugrana ended up spending a full year more than they planned for away from Spotify Camp Nou due to delays in the work, and despite supposedly including a clause in the deal that allowed the club to fine construction group Limak €1m for each day the project was delayed, President Joan Laporta has not activated it. Part of the appeal of choosing the Turkish group was the price they put on the deal, but it is set to come in well over budget.

Barcelona surpass €960m budget

The latest from RAC1 is that the costs of the project have already moved beyond the €960m quote originally given for the renewal of the stadium, and his now into the billions. The work is still a long way from being complete, with another ring of VIP boxes and the third tier to be installed still, with only three quarters of the first two tiers operable currently. Barcelona are currently trying to obtain a licence to reopen the final section of the first two tiers, increasing the capacity to 60,000, and an inspection is due to take place on Thursday.

Extra cost estimated at €200-300m

The Catalan radio station explain that the final costs of the renovation work is estimated to come in at €1.196b-€1.296, a further €200m-300m on top of the original quotes. That would put the increased cost at around 21%-31% above budget.

This is the latest in a series of problems Barcelona have had during the project, beyond the delays. Several protests have taken place over the working conditions for those employed by Limak and other contractors, while Limak have also been fined on several occasions for the same reason. Laporta’s latest timeline given on the completion of the third tier was for the start of next season in August, but that would require significant time to be made up.