Barcelona are reeling from back-to-back defeats to Atletico Madrid and Girona in the Copa del Rey and La Liga respectively. It means they are on the cusp of ending their cup run, while they now trail Real Madrid in the league by two points.

The former loss was particularly damaging, given it was by a 4-0 scoreline. As per MD, defender Pau Cubarsi reflected on the match, and why it went so wrong for Barcelona.

“I think that in the first half they started with a lot of intensity and when they scored that early goal they disrupted our plans. From then on, it was very difficult for us to be the better team in the match.”

Cubarsi was also asked about his goal that did not stand. The 19-year-old had made it 4-1, but after a VAR check that lasted in excess of eight minutes, it was ruled out for offside.

“I still don’t know why my goal was disallowed at the Metropolitano, but I do know that that the pause of almost 10 minutes cut off our momentum. That goal would have allowed us to face the rest of the game with real possibilities to get closer to the result.”

Cubarsi: We can come back against Atleti

Despite the four-goal deficit, Cubarsi is clear that he and his Barcelona teammates can turn it around and reach the Copa del Rey final.

“We are a group that has already shown that we believe in comebacks and we have carried them out. We are going to try again with all our strength and with the support of our people who never fail us.”

Cubarsi on Girona defeat: “We have to get our act together”

Cubarsi did score against Girona on Monday, but Barcelona lost out 2-1 at Montilivi. He spoke on that result, and his criticism was sharp.

“We have to improve. They can’t score these two goals against us. We played a bad game, we lacked a little bit of everything. We have to be self-critical and get our act together.”