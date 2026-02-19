Barcelona are planning to sign a striker this summer, as they seek to replace Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to leave when his contract runs out. A number of targets have been linked in recent months, with one of them being from the Polish striker’s former club: Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane has been one of the world’s best strikers for a number of years. Since signing for Bayern in the summer of 2023, he’s racked up 126 goals in 131 appearances, with 41 of those having come this season.

Barcelona appreciate Kane as an option, but under the previous regime of Joan Laporta, a move was unlucky. But there could be much change when the next president is elected in March, with one of the candidates having set his sights on the England international.

Taking to X, Xavier Vilajoana has made it clear that if elected as Barcelona, he will pursue the signing of Kane.

“Caring for our La Masia players has been my utmost priority, but we will always need the ability to attract elite talent. We can make it happen. By putting an end to financial chaos and returning to the 1:1 rule. A signing for me is a signing for an ambitious Barcelona.”

Kane will be available for enticing price

Kane would undoubtedly be a fantastic signing for Barcelona, and it would allow them to continue having a proven goalscorer on their books. Bringing in a younger option to replace Lewandowski would be a risk, especially considering that a deal with Bayern can be done for €65m.

It remains to be seen how this situation plays out. If Vilajoana is not elected, the likelihood is that Kane is not pursued. But even if he is, the striker has shown no signs of wanting to leave Bayern, where he feels happy and settled.