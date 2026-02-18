Sevilla manager Matias Almeyda has been hit with a seven-game ban by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Disciplinary Committee, following his sending off against Alaves. He will not be back on the touchline for the next two months as a result.

The ban was handed down on Wednesday, and combines a series of offences listed as part of the ban. Almeyda was sent off after protesting a decision by Iosu Galech during Sevilla’s 1-1 draw with Alaves, and afterwards getting in the referee’s face and repeatedly saying ‘Why are you sending me off?’

As recounted by Diario AS, the ban consists of two games for protesting at the referee, one game for not leaving the pitch after being sent off, three games for a repeated derogatory atittude towards the referee, and one game for disorderly conduct.

Longest ban since Diego Simeone in 2014

It is the longest ban for any manager since 2014, when Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone was sent off during the Spanish Supercup against Real Madrid. He was given an eight-game suspension after repeated protests.

Almeyda is set to miss Liga matches against Getafe, Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona, Valencia, Real Oviedo and Atletico Madrid over the next two months. His return will be, in theory, against Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium on the 22nd of April. It is presumed that assistant Omar Zarif will take over for him.

⚽️ Le van a caer 638 partidos de sanción, pero Almeyda con las manitas atrás y preguntando: "¿Por qué me tirás?" es una imagen tremenda.pic.twitter.com/IbWqzaRR4v https://t.co/owleYwqt4r — Paco Polit ⚓️ (@pacopolit) February 14, 2026

Juanlu and Joan Jordan also suspended

Meanwhile Juanlu Sanchez, who was sent off for a second yellow during the Alaves draw, was given a one-game ban. Midfielder Joan Jordan, who was on the bench, was also red-carded, and he will miss their trip to Getafe on Sunday and their derby clash against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin.

Concern will be rising at Sevilla, who are in 13th but just two points above RCD Mallorca in the drop zone. Almeyda will now miss half of their remaining 14 games as they fight to stay in La Liga.