Benfica manager Jose Mourinho believes his former club benefitted from biased officiating during their 1-0 win over his side on Tuesday night, albeit admitting that Los Blancos deserved their win. The Portuguese manager famously accused officials in Europe and in Spain of conspiring against Real Madrid when he was in charge at the Bernabeu.

The main talking point of his post-match press conference was the accusation of racism levelled at Gianluca Prestianni by Vinicius Junior. Mourinho defended Prestianni, explaining that he could not side with either player due to their differing stories. A more minor storyline is that he will miss his return to the Bernabeu due to a late sending off by the referee, after complaining that Vinicius should be shown a second yellow.

Mourinho: ‘I was sent off for saying something very obvious’

The Benfica manager was shown two yellows in quick succession, the first for protesting against a foul by Vinicius that did not bring a second yellow. Mourinho told Diario AS that his own second booking for claiming Francois Letexier had been biased against his side.

“No… no… I was sent off for saying something very obvious: the referee had a piece of paper that said, ‘Tchouameni, Carreras, and Huijsen couldn’t receive a yellow card.’ And he refused to book either Carreras or Tchouameni. I told the referee. Because I’ve spent 1,400 games on the bench, and he knew perfectly well who he could and couldn’t book. We know how it works. Madrid deserved the victory; they were stronger…”

The trio he mentions were all in danger of suspension for the second leg had they picked up a booking.

“I was sent off because I said something very obvious. Tchouameni, Huijsen, and Carreras shouldn’t have received a yellow card. He knew perfectly well who he could and couldn’t show a yellow to. Real Madrid deserved the victory; they were better.”

Mourinho on missing return to Real Madrid

Mourinho was unwilling to get into the sentimental aspect of missing a return to the Bernabeu, focusing instead on the realities of doing his job.

“No, I won’t be able to go to the dressing room, communicate with the team, and it will be difficult for me, but my teammates and assistants are there, and they will do their job.”

Prior to the match, Arbeloa had said that Mourinho would receive an ovation from the Real Madrid fans for going above and beyond for the club. It seems that will not be the case.