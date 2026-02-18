Marcus Rashford is loving life at Barcelona, whom he joined last summer after a loan agreement was struck with Manchester United. The English forward has amassed an impressive tally of 10 goals and 10 assists across all competitions, which is why the Catalans are already working on a permanent deal.

As part of last summer’s agreement, Barcelona have the option to sign Rashford for €30m. They are hoping to negotiate a lower price with Man United, although the Premier League giants have no plans to entertain any talks.

One reason for this is Man United’s desire for Rashford to return to Old Trafford. As per The Mirror, club bosses believe they made a mistake in including a €30m buy option in the agreement with Barcelona, as they now believe the England international to be worth double that amount.

As well as Barcelona, a number of European clubs have shown early interest in signing Rashford this summer. However, any deal would only be possible if the Catalans do not proceed to trigger the buy option in their agreement with Man United, so it makes sense that the Premier League side are in no mood to re-negotiate.

Man United want to sell Rashford by any means

Despite the fact that Man United do not want Rashford to be bought by Barcelona, they still plan to get rid of him. The frustration comes from the fact that the La Liga side can sign him for €30m, given that a higher fee would be asked for from the other clubs showing interest in his services.

It remains to be seen how the situation with Rashford plays out, but right now, it is almost certain that Barcelona secure his services on a permanent basis. They are prepared to trigger the €30m buy option if necessary, although they still hope to pay a lower price if possible.