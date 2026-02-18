Barcelona and Manchester United are expected to be in talks during the summer transfer window over a deal for Marcus Rashford, but he may not be the only player discussed between the two clubs. The Englishman looks like he will end up staying in Catalonia on a permanent basis, but one of his current teammates may make the move to Old Trafford.

This summer, Barcelona could make significant changes to their defensive options. There are plans for a new centre-back to join, and there could also be changes made in the full-back department, where Hansi Flick’s side has particularly struggled in recent weeks.

Alejandro Balde is the undisputed starter in the position, and while his backup Gerard Martin has been linked to Milan, he himself could be on the move this summer. According to TEAMtalk (via MD), Man United are interested in the 22-year-old.

The Premier League giants are in need of a new left-back, and Balde is one of the players on their radar. According to the report, they are prepared to pay €40m to secure his services, which is likely to be a figure far below Barcelona’s valuation of their player.

Barcelona stance on Balde

Despite his struggles this season, Barcelona are still counting on Balde. They believe in his potential, which is still yet to be fulfilled, and they hope to see him significantly improve over the next few months.

But even if he doesn’t, it is likely that no sale will be considered. €40m would definitely not be enough, and considering that Barcelona are protected by a €1bn release clause, there is no pressure to sell – although his contract situation could soon be a concern, given that he is only tied down at the Spotify Camp Nou until 2028.