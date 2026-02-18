Barcelona want to sign a new striker this summer, and one of the players being considered is Levante’s Karl Etta Eyong. The 22-year-old started the season in blinding form, but despite not scoring since October, he remains on the radar of the Catalan giants – as well as a number of other top European clubs.

Levante are aware of the interest shown in Etta Eyong, which is why they are prepared to sell him. As it turns out, they are prepared for him to leave imminently, with Russian club CSKA Moscow pushing to finalise a €30m deal for the Cameroon international.

However, it has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano that Etta Eyong has turned down a move. He has made it clear that he wants to stay in Europe, with his plan being to leave Levante in the summer.

Etta Eyong was surprisingly dropped for Levante’s home defeat to Villarreal on Wednesday, and according to Romano, this was because of the ongoing stand-off between him and the club’s hierarchy. The Valencians want the deal with CSKA Moscow to be agreed and finalised, but the player is pushing back against it, much to their frustration.

Seven clubs eyeing Etta Eyong move

According to Ben Jacobs, Etta Eyong has good reasons for turning down a move to CSKA Moscow. As well as the Russian side, the striker is attracting interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Everton and Fulham.

If a deal with CSKA Moscow ends up falling through, Levante will be frustrated. They are also likely to continue demanding €30m from any club that tries to sign Etta Eyong in the summer, which could still end up being a good deal for a player that has shown flashes of quality in La Liga over the course of the 2025-26 season.

A move to the Premier League could be the most likely option, given that Etta Eyong has previously expressed his desire to play in England.