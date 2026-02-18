Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni has given his version of events, after he was accused of racism by Vinicius Junior. Vinicius informed the referee that he had been called a monkey by Prestianni, after which the anti-racism protocol was activated and the game paused for ten minutes.

Kylian Mbappe corroborated Vinicius’ version of events, while Jose Mourinho commented after the match that he could not side with either has he had been told two different stories by Vinicius and Prestianni. UEFA have now opened an investigation into the incident.

Prestianni statement on Vinicius incident

Vinicius took to Instagram to call Prestianni a coward, and double down on his accusation. Since, Prestianni has also taken to Instagram to defend himself.

“I want to clarify that at no point did I direct racist insults at the player Vinicius Júnior, who unfortunately misinterpreted what he thought he heard. I have never been racist towards anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players.”

Prestianni responds to Benfica defence

Prestianni also responded on Twitter/X, noting that just because he was speaking with his shirt over his mouth, it proved little about what he was saying. Mbappe told the media ‘to look at his face’, but Prestianni responded that it was common practice.

And everyone pointing fingers at me for covering up with my shirt when they know that all soccer players cover their mouths to talk. Don’t try to make up more.

Benfica’s original post had declared due to the distance they were at from Prestianni, they could not have heard what they claim to have heard Prestianni was saying to Vinicius. This is no doubt a response to Mbappe’s comments. Aurelien Tchouameni has said that he called Vinicius a terrible word, as has Fede Valverde, but neither claimed to have heard the incident themselves.