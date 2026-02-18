Last summer, Real Madrid made the decision to sell young central defender Jacobo Ramon to Serie A side Como. The La Fabrica talent was not considered to be at the required level to remain at the Bernabeu, which is why he left for Italy.

As per Diario AS, Ramon reflected on his Real Madrid exit when speaking to Como’s media channels this week. He admitted that it was a decision that he thought long and hard about.

“It is clear that it is not easy to say goodbye to what has been my home for so long. I thought about everything, everything I had done in Madrid, my career and the many years I spent there, but I also felt that the right time had come to take the next step and come to Como. And I’m very happy to be here.”

Ramon also spoke on his best moment in a Real Madrid jersey, which was scoring a late winner against Mallorca towards the back-end of last season.

“The first image that comes to mind when I remember the goal against Mallorca coincides with the image of the fans, everyone, all the fans screaming and jumping. I was very excited to have scored my first goal. Then I also imagined my parents, my whole family, very happy for me. I remember it as a unique and very special day.”

Ramon loving life at Como

Ramon has been linked with an immediate return to Real Madrid, who are looking to sign a centre-back this summer. However, he’s made it clear that he is very comfortable with life at Como.

“The people are super friendly, they have treated me very well since I arrived here. The city, the lake, everything is very beautiful. And the team is amazing too. I’m very happy to be here.”