Club Brugge 3-3 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid failed to secure a first leg advantage in their Champions League play-off round tie against Club Brugge, with the home side battling back twice to secure a share of the spoils at the Jan Breydelstadion.

Diego Simeone’s side were hoping to bounce back from the weekend defeat to Rayo Vallecano, and inside eight minutes, they had the lead in Brugge. The home side were penalised for a handball inside the area, and that allowed Julian Alvarez to score from 12 yards.

It was a very good first half performance from Atleti, and they capped it off in stoppage time with their second goal. Alvarez’s corner was flicked on by Antoine Griezmann, and Ademola Lookman tapped home at the back post to give the visitors a two-goal cushion going into the second period.

However, this was wiped out by the hour mark. Jan Oblak did brilliantly to stop a Nicolo Tresoldi effort, but the rebound was turned home by Raphael Onyedika. Minutes later, Club Brugge got on level terms with Tresoldi found the back of the net himself from a Mamadou Diakhon cross.

Despite losing their two-goal lead, Atleti bounced back to go 3-2 up on 79 minutes. Marcos Llorente’s low cross from the right was turned into his own net by Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez, who was under pressure from Alexander Sorloth. But this advantage did not hold either, as Christos Tziolis scored late on to ensure a share of the spoils.

Atleti still favourites to progress

Atleti would probably have taken a draw before kick off, but given the circumstances, they will be frustrated to have thrown away a lead on two occasions. Nevertheless, they are still favourites to go through to the Round of 16, with only a win needed at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano next Tuesday.