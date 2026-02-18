Barcelona are gearing up for a vitally important summer transfer window, which will see significant signings and exits. One of the players that has been linked with a move away from the Spotify Camp Nou is Marc Casado, who has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

Casado has struggled for form when he has played this season, which is perhaps the reason why he has infrequently been called upon by Hansi Flick. Frenkie de Jong and Pedri are ahead of him in the pecking order, and soon, it is expected that Gavi and Marc Bernal will also have more prominence.

Despite this, Barcelona have made it clear that Casado is still counted upon, which is why the decision has been taken to offer him a new contract. As per Sport, work is already being done to tie down the 22-year-old midfielder, with the hope being that an agreement is reached before the end of the season.

Casado could consider leaving in the summer

For now, Casado is happy to stay at Barcelona, although he understands that his minutes could be limited between now and the end of the season. If he loses a lot of prominence before the summer, it’s noted that he would consider a move away.

If that does happen, a number of clubs would be on alert. As well as Saudi Arabia, Casado has attracted interest from Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, with the former having tried to reach a deal with Barcelona last summer, but in the end, there was no agreement.

It will be interesting to see how Casado’s situation evolves over the coming weeks and months. He would be a good fifth-choice midfield option for Barcelona, but given his transfer value, it would be better served to let him leave if he does drop down the pecking order.