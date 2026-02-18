Barcelona much-needed injury updates on Pedri and defender

Barcelona are in desperate need of reasons for optimism after two dramatic defeats at the hands of Atletico Madrid and Girona. By the time March rolls around, they could well be nearing a fully fit squad with the exception of Andreas Christensen.

There was concern over defender Eric Garcia at Montilivi, after he was removed with 15 minutes to go. Garcia, Barcelona’s most used player this season, was taken off as an injury precaution, but it seems his muscles were fatigued more than anything, and MD say that an injury has been ruled out.

Pedri could get game time against Levante

More promising still, Barcelona could have Pedri Gonzalez back against Levante this weekend. The Spain midfielder has missed their last seven games through a hamstring tear, and Barcelona had won all five of their games without him until last week, but his absence was glaring in both Madrid and Girona.

There is positive news say Diario AS though – Pedri could return to action against Levante on Sunday. The plan is that he will come off the bench to play 15 minutes if all goes well, and he could be back in the starting line-up against Villarreal the following week. He will have been out for a month on Sunday, after an initial diagnosis of four to six weeks out.

Gavi and Marcus Rashford injuries

Meanwhile the other two injured players are Gavi and Marcus Rashford. The England international has missed their last two games with knee pain, although it was an impact injury, and the expectation is that he will be able to play against Levante too. Gavi might be eased back in more slowly, after missing the past six months, but is now training with the ball again. He could also be back in action in March.