Barcelona defender reacts to Milan transfer interest

Barcelona have a number of players that could leave the Spotify Camp Nou during the summer transfer window. Marc-Andre ter Stegen is a likely candidate, as is Marc Casado, while there are also chances for Gerard Martin to move on.

Martin has had a lot of prominence this season, more so as a centre-back than left-back. Hansi Flick likes him as a defensive option, but the same can also be said for Milan, who are plotting a move to sign him in the summer. The Serie A giants see him as someone that can strengthen their ranks, and given that he is not a regular starter for Barcelona, there is a feeling that a deal is possible.

Barcelona may consider any offers that come in, but Martin won’t. As per MD, the defender has made it clear that he has absolutely no interest in a move away from the Catalan club, with whom he is living a dream.

Martin is delighted at the prominence he has had this season, and he hopes for it to continue. While it does, he has no interest in leaving, and with a contract until 2028, there is little chance of Milan getting him anytime soon.

Martin exit could be possible in the next 12-18 months

Martin has been rather inconsistent when playing for Barcelona, but Flick likes him. If that continues to be the case, the chances of him leaving are slim, but that could soon change. Given that he will be soon be entering the final two years of his contract, the Catalans will need to make a decision on whether to offer him a new deal.

If it gets to 2027 and he is still on his current contract, it would be no surprise to see Martin leave Barcelona. However, that is not something that either party is considering right now.