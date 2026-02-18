Barcelona have plans to sign a new centre forward in the summer, and high on their list is Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez. Joan Laporta is a big fan of the Argentina international, and if he is re-elected as president, it would be no surprise to see the Catalans step up plans to sign him.

However, it will not be easy for Barcelona to sign him. Atletico Madrid have no desire to sell, nor are they under any pressure to, but even if Alvarez were to leave the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, a Premier League return could be more likely. Chelsea are already exploring a deal, while Arsenal and Manchester United are also keen.

Unfortunately for the aforementioned Premier League trio, Alvarez favours a move to Barcelona, according to Sport. His representatives have made it known in the past that the former Manchester City striker is appreciative of the reigning La Liga champions, whom Atleti won 4-0 against last weekend.

Atleti move to end Alvarez speculation

At this stage, Alvarez will be one of the players to watch in the summer, when he will also be in action for Argentina at the Club World Cup. However, Atleti are hoping to end all of the transfer speculation before the season is over, with the report noting that Los Colchoneros are seeking to tie down their star forward to a new contract.

Alvarez is already contacted until 2030, but Atleti want to extend his stay while also offering a salary increase. If accepted, it would almost certainly mean that he remains at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for at least one more season.

Alvarez will have a big decision to make. He is happy at Atleti, but he will have ambitions of winning major honours, which is an area that Diego Simeone’s side have struggled, during the prime years of his career. The rest of the season, where Los Colchoneros are competing for the Copa del Rey and Champions League, could determine whether he stays or goes.