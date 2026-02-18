Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has declared that their 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League was the ‘closest to where his side should be’ since he has taken over. Los Blancos looked solid against the Portuguese giants, in stark contrast to their last meeting.

Los Blancos conceded just three shots on target, compared to the four goals they allowed in their January meeting. The balanced midfield of Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga was as balanced as it has looked all season for Real Madrid this year.

“We’ve talked about it a lot, that the team needs to be solid and focused. That’s what any coach wants. And from there, we played very well. We deserved more goals, but this is the right path,” Arbeloa told Diario AS.

‘This is the closest to where we should be’ – Arbeloa

Speaking of their last encounter, Arbeloa noted that he was concerned by their previous showing, but pleased with a much more organised side this time.

“I was worried watching my team. The match three weeks ago was the furthest we’ve been from where we should be, and this one was the closest. Benfica really ran at us on the counter-attack; they were fast. And it wasn’t just about defending, but about attacking with more organization. And we did that; we finished a lot of chances. There’s room for improvement, but this is the right path.

‘Everything changed after the Vinicius incident’

Of course the main talking point were the allegations of racism against Gianluca Prestianni, which Arbeloa also addressed. He did admit that the game changed after the 10-minute delay.

“Yes. The first half was very good and we deserved a few more goals. Everything changed after that. We kept trying to create chances. They exposed themselves more and we lost control. But we saw the Madrid we want to be playing very well, a very solid team that puts in a lot of effort. I’m very happy with the difference compared to the game three weeks ago.”

Real Madrid will be heavy favourites for the second leg, but Arbeloa was not writing Benfica off.

“Don’t make the mistake of writing off a Mourinho-coached team at 0-1. They’re already preparing for the next match, and this Benfica side won’t let us let up. The Bernabéu will be waiting for Benfica, and that will be crucial. We have 90 minutes of great football ahead of us.”

Arda Guler, Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni

It was commented to Arbeloa that Arda Guler had been given plenty of freedom in midfield to move as he pleased.

“Arda is a player with qualities that help us a lot. He’s able to link Vini with Kylian. He’s special, different. He’s becoming very important, and his development benefits us. These matches help him grow, and I’m very happy and proud to have a guy like him.”

While Aurelien Tchouameni was given man of the match by UEFA.

“Spectacular, not just today. He’s been playing at a high level for several matches since I arrived. We’re improving him a lot, getting him into the opposition’s half with the ball.”

Perhaps the only less impressive performance was surprisingly from Kylian Mbappe, who missed their game with Real Sociedad due to knee discomfort.

“He’s been sidelined for many days. Knee problems are preventing him from performing at 100%. But he’s the best in the world, and at 80% he still is. We appreciate his effort.”

Los Blancos take on Osasuna at El Sadar next this weekend. Aside from the incident with Vinicius, if there is a way to isolate their performance, Arbeloa’s side will go into that match high on confidence.