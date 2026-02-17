Real Madrid have the lead in their Champions League play-off first leg against Benfica through a brilliant goal from Vinicius Junior, but it was followed by controversy. The Brazilian walked off the pitch and sat on the bench after a verbal altercation with Gianluca Prestianni.

The first half had been even until the final 10 minutes, when Real Madrid began to up the ante, and had several efforts on goal, but Anatoliy Trubin was equal to them all. The half-time break appeared to have come at the right time for Jose Mourinho’s outfit.

Vinicius Junior opens scoring with incredible goal

However five minutes into the second half, Trubin was left helpless by Vinicius. Cutting in from the left side with a tight angle, Vinicius unleashed a stunning effort into the top corner.

VINI JR GOLAZO 😮‍💨☄️ pic.twitter.com/D09tF4XHhv — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 17, 2026

pic.twitter.com/2mVkiQxa1q — I N S I D E R (@MHHHD__1) February 17, 2026

Vinicius walks off the pitch in protest

However the drama was not finished. After an altercation with some of the Benfica players during the celebrations of the goal, the war of words continued. Vinicius was booked, but continued to speak with Gianluca Prestianni. The Brazilian then ran over to the referee, and appeared to say that he was racially abused.

INSULTOS RACISTAS A VINÍCIUS Y TARJETA AMARILLA A VINÍCIUS QUÉ ASCO Y VERGÜENZA 🤢🤢🤢pic.twitter.com/gm2DlrfKwU — (fan) REAL MADRID FANS 🤍 (@AdriRM33) February 17, 2026

Vinicius acusa a Prestianni de decirle "mono". No hay pruebas, porque justo el argentino se levanta la camiseta y ahí Vinicius fue corriendo en ese momento a decirle al arbitro. pic.twitter.com/4fIV8yFtUG — Toto (@palertermo) February 17, 2026

Vinicius told the referee, after which the game was halted for the best part of 10 minutes. Eventually the game got back underway, with only a red card for someone on the Benfica bench.