Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has allegedly been the victim of yet more lamentable racial abuse on the football pitch during Los Blancos clash with Benfica in the Champions League play-off round. This time it appears to have come from one of the players on the pitch with him.

Vinicius opened the scoring in remarkable fashion just five minutes after the break, picking out the top corner for the opening goal. The Brazilian enjoyed the celebrations, but went overboard according to the referee, and was promptly booked by referee Francois Letexier. However the arguing did not stop there.

Referee activates anti-racism protocol

As the players returned to the centre of the pitch to take the kick-off, Vinicius and Gianluca Prestianni were involved in a continuance of the arguments that had broken out after Real Madrid’s celebrations. Prestianni, with his shirt over his mouth, said something to Vinicius, after which Vinicius ran to the referee and told him about it. Letexier then activated the anti-racism protocol.

Vinicius paró el partido por racismo de un jugador del Benfica pero todo se reanudó como si nada pic.twitter.com/DsCMlIVPu3 — Info Blaugrana (@10InfoBlaugrana) February 17, 2026

When Vinicius went to tell the referee about it, it seemed he was saying the word ‘monkey’ [mono] to Letexier.

😔 El momento en el que se detiene el Benfica – Real Madrid por protocolo de racismo 👎🏼 Vinicius le ha trasladado al árbitro insultos por parte de Prestianni 📹 @MPlusDeportes 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/JkoYjdsJUu — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 17, 2026

Game stops for ten minutes

As the fallout continued, Vinicius was seen speaking first to manager Alvaro Arbeloa, and then Jose Mourinho. After conversing with both, Vinicius then went to sit on the bench for several minutes, as Letexier went over to explain the sequence to the managers. During that time, one of Benfica’s staff members was sent off.

🚨🛑 Vinicius Jr tells the referee and then José Mourinho that Gianluca Prestianni has racially abused him. Vini said Prestianni racially insulted while covering his mouth with the shirt.@JosePadi_ 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ffhgLgWB1P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 17, 2026

Following a break of around ten minutes, Vinicius and the Real Madrid players then returned to the pitch, with Prestianni on it. Following the match, neither Alvaro Arbeloa nor any of the Real Madrid players confirmed what Vinicius had allegedly said, but all called for significant action against Prestianni. Jose Mourinho has since said that Prestianni has disputed Vinicius’ claim.