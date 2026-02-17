Atletico Madrid icon to leave club in the summer after 13 years

Atletico Madrid have only the final pieces of their famous 2014 title victory in tact, but they might be about to lose another one this summer. It appears that veteran defender Jose Maria Gimenez could be on his way out of the club after more than a decade.

Gimenez arrived for just under €1m from Danubio in Uruguay in 2013, and made an immediate impact, competing with Miranda for first-team minutes in Atletico Madrid’s 2014 title and Champions League final run. There was talk that Gimenez could have left last summer, but eventually no satisfactory offer arrived.

Gimenez to leave Atletico Madrid this summer

The 31-year-old stalwart will bring up 13 years in Madrid this summer, but RadioMarca report that this is his last. Matteo Moretto explains that Atletico have promised Gimenez that he can leave on a free in the summer despite being under contract until 2028. If Gimenez is keen on a particular destination, they will shake hands and he will leave.

Atletico’s motivation to do so is related to his age, performance and salary. Gimenez earns between €6m and €7m net every year, making him one of their higher earners, but is no longer a guaranteed starter. He has also suffered significantly with injuries.

Gimenez’s next stop could be in Argentina

Fernando Cruz of DSports Radio, as quoted by Atletico Universe, has explained that Gimenez has been in talks with Boca Juniors President Juan Roman Riquelme over a potential move to Buenos Aires in the summer. Gimenez would leave after the World Cup.

🚨🇺🇾 BREAKING: Josema Giménez has been in talks with Juan Román Riquelme for THREE months over a potential move to Boca Juniors. The defender could join the Argentine club on a FREE transfer after the 2026 World Cup. [🥇: @fczyz, @DSportsRadio] pic.twitter.com/ycsgpMjeQn — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 17, 2026

On the other hand, it had been reported that AC Milan were willing to pay up to €30m for Gimenez, but if he is available on a free, then he will be much more appealing to the Rossoneri. Moretto has also confirmed there is interest from Serie A in him.