Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has continued to praise his players for their work, while giving away little about his plans before they face Benfica in the Champions League play-off round. The pair meet less than a month after Benfica won 4-2 in Lisbon in the final game of the league phase.

Arbeloa has won every single La Liga match since he has taken over, with Real Madrid overturning a two-point deficit to Barcelona to become leaders. Five of their eight wins on the bounce in La Liga have come under him, but he was not willing to get into how much credit Xabi Alonso or he deserved for it.

“I don’t know… I don’t think in terms of percentages. Since I arrived, I’ve seen a very positive attitude from all the players, and that’s been key. In football, it’s much easier to be a coach than a player because it’s easier to say what needs to be done than to actually do it. So, a large part of the credit has to go to the players themselves, to their effort and hard work,” he told Diario AS.

“The good results are thanks to the 20-25 players we have who prepare for every match as if it were a final. And with that mentality, that level of commitment, good results are coming. But we’re confident we can do even better.”

Arbeloa prioritises being solid above all else

The Real Madrid manager also spoke about his system, and whether he would be lining up with four midfielders.Arbeloa has been vague on his tactical desires, and continued to speak more in terms of traits he wanted from his side, rather than a specific style of play.

“We came from Villarreal… and that day we played without that system. The goal is always to be solid. It’s very difficult these days to play good football if you’re not solid, compact, and don’t know how to press high up the pitch. And to do all that, you need a lot of concentration; a lot of work and training.”

“Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni, and Guler are doing a fantastic job, and I don’t need to tell them anything new. They’re doing well, like everyone else. When a team is solid, it’s because of the work of ten players.”

Arbeloa not out for revenge against Benfica

Mourinho had hinted that he would be planning for the game with different tactics, as ‘Real Madrid are playing differently’ than they were three weeks ago.

“One team, obviously, has more individual talent. But their spirit will be very similar to what it was three weeks ago. They have a leader who sets the course, dictating how they play and compete. From there, there are minor differences. But it will be a very competitive, tough team. And we must be prepared.”

Arbeloa put little stock in the previous encounter, but said his side were looking to get to the next round, rather than for revenge.

“No, no, no. We always think about winning. Our goal isn’t just to eliminate Benfica, but to win the Champions League. Getting through this round isn’t about revenge, it’s about achieving our objective.”

“For us, it’s a new game; we’re not thinking about anything else. It’s a new game… and we want to put on a great performance. There’s no other objective than to win.”

Real Madrid are expected to have Kylian Mbappe back for the game after he sat out their win over Real Sociedad. They will be without Rodrygo Goes and Raul Asencio through suspension, after both were sent off against Benfica last time round.