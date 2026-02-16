Barcelona Girona

WATCH: Barcelona and Girona exchange goals in three minutes after Lamine Yamal missed penalty

Girona and Barcelona have been locked in a tight encounter at Montilivi, and at the first sign of separation, it has taken a matter of three minutes for the two sides to get level again. The Catalan derby is set to have major consequences at both ends of the table whatever the result.

The first half saw both sides pass up clear chances with Raphinha striking the post, and Joan Garcia saving well from Vladyslav Vanat. It looked like Barcelona would be taking a lead into the break though, with Dani Olmo winning a penalty from Daley Blind in first-half stoppage time. Notably, it was Lamine Yamal who stepped up from the spot, only to strike the woodwork for a second time.

Pau Cubarsi an expected goalscorer

As Barcelona pushed for the opening goal, Raphinha struck the woodwork for a third time from close range on the hour-mark. After the ball was recycled, it was Pau Cubarsi who did give Barcelona the lead though, powering a header home from Jules Kounde’s cross.

Thomas Lemar provides immediate response

However just three minutes later, it was on-loan Atletico Madrid player Thomas Lemar who continued the theme of Atletico players enjoying themselves against the Barcelona backline. After Ivan Martin’s cross was initially blocked by Cubarsi, he was given a second chance, and this time found Lemar for an easy tap-in at the back post.

