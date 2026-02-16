Vinicius Junior has had a difficult 18 months on the pitch, but there are signs that he’s returning to his best level at Real Madrid. He’s been in good form over the last few weeks, and it comes at an important time too, considering his uncertain future at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius is out of contract in June 2027, and so far, there has been no breakthrough regarding a new deal. Despite this, he’s made it clear that he’s very happy at Real Madrid, as he told Ibai Llanos (via Diario AS).

“I’m very happy. Playing for Real Madrid, having the life I have and my family makes me happy. Being happy on and off the pitch is the best.”

Vinicius: Every summer I asked Kylian Mbappe to join

Vinicius’ form has suffered since Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, but according to the man himself, the pair have a great relationship both on and off the pitch. He also revealed that he was pushing the Frenchman to join in the years before he quit Paris for Madrid.

“Every summer I wrote to him: ‘When are you coming?’ I acted as an agent. With Bellingham I did too. I want to play with the best to have more options to win. We spend more time with each other than with our family. We have to have a good relationship.”

Vinicius on pressures of becoming famous at a young age

Vinicius also responded to a question on how he manages to keep his feet on the ground after becoming a big name in football at such a young age.

“When we are very young we don’t learn to be famous. I came out of nowhere to be famous and not be able to go out on the street. The good side is that people love you a lot, but the bad thing is the press and the rival fans. But I love (rival fan whistles). We train for these games. In the moments of pressure is when the best players stand out, and at Real Madrid, we are ready.”

Vinicius, who spoke with Ronald Araujo during the Barcelona defender’s recent break from football, revealed how he takes care of his own mental health.

“You have to listen to everything, not just the good things.”