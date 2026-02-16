Atletico Madrid had a very busy winter transfer window, with three signings made in the closing stages of January. Ademola Lookman arrived from Atalanta, while midfielders Rodrigo Mendoza and Obed Vargas joined from Elche and Seattle Sounders respectively.

The latter pair were brought in to cover the exit of Conor Gallagher, who returned to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the window. Atleti have high hopes for Mendoza and Vargas, but neither player was near the top of their transfer shortlist.

Ederson dos Santos and Leon Goretzka were both wanted by Atleti, as was Aleix Garcia. The latter has been in excellent form with Bayer Leverkusen since his 2024 move from Girona, and a return to La Liga with Los Colchoneros had been floated.

In the end, nothing materialised, but Garcia himself has confirmed that clubs were interested in signing him during the winter transfer window, as per Diario AS (via ED).

“Well, there have been situations that have been studied, but I’m focused on my team. I’m very happy and I want to continue like this. I know that there have been calls. But I always say that when it sounds and is not done, it is because it did not have to happen. And since I’m at Leverkusen, I’m delighted and I’m looking forward to continuing.”

Atleti could explore Garcia deal again in the summer

Atleti may have failed to get a deal done for Garcia in January, but given that a midfielder will still be on their agenda for the summer, there is every chance that he is sought again. However, he is not the top priority for sporting director Mateu Alemany, who has already scheduled talks with Atalanta for Ederson, with the Brazil international being the club’s ideal central midfielder addition.