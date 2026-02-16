Real Madrid will be busy this summer, and one possible move that currently looks on the cards is Antonio Rudiger’s exit. The veteran defender is in the final five months of his contract, and although he remains an important figure in the dressing room, there is no guarantee that he is offered a new deal.

Rudiger, who joined Real Madrid in 2022 from Chelsea, has been a fine servant over the last four years, but in the last 12 months, injury problems have limited his minutes. If he cannot stay fit between now and the end of the season, there is a high chance that club bosses decide to move him on, especially given there are plans for two centre-backs to be signed in the summer.

If Rudiger does leave Real Madrid, a return to the Premier League is a possibility. Tottenham Hotspur are keen, and it has now been reported by CaughtOffside that West Ham United and Crystal Palace have held initial talks with the Germany international’s representatives.

Presently, Real Madrid have Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Raul Asencio, David Alaba and the injured Eder Militao as natural centre-back options. Alaba will be leaving at the end of the season, and with Rudiger turning 33 next month, it would be no surprise to see him move on in order for a younger player to replace him.

Rudiger dilemma is a big one for Real Madrid

Rudiger was one of the best centre-backs in the world only 18 months ago, but since his body has started failing him, his performance levels have understandably dropped. It would make sense to retain him as a squad option, similar to the role that Alaba has now, given he would be able to continue providing valuable experience. However, club bosses may not see things that way.