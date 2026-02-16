Milan plot summer move for versatile Barcelona star

Barcelona will be busy this summer. They are planning multiple significant signings, but there will also be players leaving Hansi Flick’s squad between July and September, with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Marc Casado having been mentioned as possible departees.

One area that Barcelona plan to address in the summer is centre-back, with the plan being for a left-sided option to be targeted. If brought in, Gerard Martin would be relegated to backup left-back, although there are now chances for him to be one of the players that leaves the Spotify Camp Nou.

As per Matteo Moretto, Milan are keen on Martin. They see the 23-year-old as a good option to reinforce the left-back position in their squad, with Real Madrid’s Victor Valdepenas also among their targets.

Initially, the decision to move Martin into a central position worked well, but it quickly faded. In recent weeks, Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia have been Barcelona’s starters, with Ronald Araujo the main backup.

Selling Martin could be a wise decision

In this regard, there is scope for Barcelona to sell Martin in the summer, although it would need to be an offer that makes sense for them to accept. Any funds received would go towards the club’s transfer business, but not necessary towards a replacement given that Jofre Torrents could make the step up to being Alejandro Balde’s backup.

Flick will have the final say on whether Martin stays or goes. He values him highly, but if selling him means that more funds are available to add extra quality to his squad, he is unlikely to pass it up. For now, it remains to be seen whether Milan step up their interest in the lead-up to the summer transfer window, which opens for business at the start of July.