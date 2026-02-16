Matchday 24 of the 2025-26 La Liga season has seen plenty of drama across the nine matches played across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Here’s how the action has unfolded so far ahead of Monday’s Catalan derby between Girona and Barcelona.

Osasuna hold firm to deny Elche return to winning ways

Elche 0-0 Osasuna

Elche extended their winless run to eight matches after they were held to a goalless draw by Osasuna. The home side dominated throughout, but despite having a number of big chances to score, they failed to do so.

Espanyol and Celta play out four-goal RCDE stadium thriller

Espanyol 2-2 Celta Vigo

Espanyol and Celta Vigo can barely be separated in the La Liga standings, and the same was said for Saturday’s clash at RCDE Stadium. Ferran Jutgla opened the scoring in the first half, but after the home side went in front through goals from Kike Garcia and Tyrhys Dolan, Borja Iglesias struck in the third minute of stoppage time to ensure a share of the spoils.

Villarreal top 4 hopes dented by Getafe

Getafe 2-1 Villarreal

Getafe picked up an impressive victory over Villarreal at the Coliseum. Mauro Arambarri opened the scoring from the penalty spot, with Martin Satriano doubling the lead after half time. Georges Mikautadze got a goal back late on, but the Yellow Submarine failed to get another, which meant a third defeat in five for them.

Three red cards shown as Sevilla hold Alaves

Sevilla 1-1 Alaves

There was controversy aplenty at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan as Sevilla and Alaves played out a draw. Juanlu Sanchez was sent off after only 16 minutes, but despite this, the home side took the lead before half time courtesy of Djibril Sow. Toni Martinez equalised on the hour mark, but despite the visitors pushing for a winner, they could not find one.

Athletic Club come from behind to defeat Real Oviedo

Real Oviedo 1-2 Athletic Club

Athletic Club picked up their second La Liga win in a row following a come-from-behind victory in Asturia. Ilyas Chaira had given Real Oviedo the lead at half time, but second half strikes from Mikel Jauregizar and Oihan Sancet ensured the points will be travelling back to Bilbao.

Valencia secure bragging rights as Levante seen off

Levante 0-2 Valencia

Valencia completed the double over city rivals Levante with a hard-fought win at the Ciudad de Valencia. Largie Ramazani broke the deadlock on 64 minutes, with Umar Sadiq ensuring a crucial victory for Los Che late on. To make matters worse for the home side, they had Kevin Arriaga sent off in stoppage time.

Real Betis continue Champions League push at Son Moix

Mallorca 1-2 Real Betis

Real Betis closed the gap on Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, who lost to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, with victory over Mallorca. Ez Abde and Cedric Bakambu gave Los Verdiblancos a two-goal lead at half time, and despite a response from the in-form Vedat Muriqi, they held on for the win.