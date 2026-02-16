Jose Mourinho contract clause opens door to Real Madrid return

On Tuesday, Real Madrid will be reunited with former manager Jose Mourinho for the second time in a matter of weeks, as they face off against Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League play-off round tie. The Portuguese side won the last meeting 4-2, so Los Blancos will be out for revenge in Lisbon.

Mourinho masterminded a fine win for Benfica at the Estadio da Luz three weeks ago, in what was an example of his ever-present managerial nous. Real Madrid bosses continue to think highly of him, despite the fact that his Los Blancos side underperformed during his three-year tenure from 2010 to 2013.

Because of this, there has been rumours of a possible second spell at the Bernabeu for Mourinho, and were Real Madrid to make a move, it would be easy to bring him back. According to Diario AS, he has a clause in his Portugal contract that allows him to leave, without penalty, up to 10 days after the season concludes.

Real Madrid have Alvaro Arbeloa as their manager until the end of the season, and at this stage, they are considering a number of candidates. Jurgen Klopp is the dream, but given that he looks unlikely to return to management anytime soon, Mourinho may be the next best option, given his ability to work with strong personalities – where Xabi Alonso fell short during his tenure.

Real Madrid have big managerial decision to make

It will be interesting to see who Real Madrid move for. Arbeloa has chances to extend his stay by an additional season, although that may be dependant on success in La Liga and/or the Champions League, which is far from guaranteed. Mourinho could be an option, although for now, no contacts have taken place with the legendary manager’s representatives.