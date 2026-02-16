Inaki Williams tells-all on Nico Williams injury hell – “He’s screwed”

Nico Williams has had a very difficult season, with injury having stopped him from building up speed ahead of this summer’s World Cup. He’s managed only seven goal contributions in 26 appearances across all competitions, and for a number of months, he has been dragging pubalgia.

Williams’ issue is similar to the one that Lamine Yamal initially picked up in September. The Barcelona winger has moved on from his woes, but the same cannot be said for the Athletic Club man, who is unlikely to return in the next 2-3 weeks, which makes him a doubt for La Finalissima next month.

Inaki Williams has opened up on the situation with his younger brother. As per Cadena SER, he revealed that the issue has been ongoing since the first few weeks of the season.

“He’s screwed, he’s been carrying discomfort since September… It’s true that with the pubis, some days you’re very good and the next you’re bad. I already commented last week that he had told me that he was beginning to see the light… And now it seems that it is two or three steps back.”

Williams hopeful of return in the coming weeks

Despite this, both Williams brothers have hope that the younger one will be able to shake off his pubalgia woes ahead of this summer’s World Cup in North America, with Athletic’s schedule for the remainder of the season meaning that they can be patient with his recovery, given he would not miss too many matches.

“I think that these weeks, when we have games from weekend to weekend, are going to be good for him to be able to dose himself, recover, do a conservative treatment during the week and try to get to the weekends and be able to compete.”